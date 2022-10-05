Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Orthopedic Specialist today, October 5. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms till October 7, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 57 Orthopedic Specialist posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Post Graduate diploma in the concerned subject recognized by the Medical Council of India/CPS diploma. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The SC/ST/OBC (non creamy layer)/ PWD category candidates of the State will have to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 2000 is applicable to candidates from other categories.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the application link against Anesthesia Specialist post Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.