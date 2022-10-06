Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Specialists. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in till October 15, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 422 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

ENT Specialist: 21

Pathology Specialist: 34

Surgical Specialist: 159

Radiology Specialist: 24

Tuberculosis Specialist: 13

Ophthalmologist: 29

Pediatrician: 128

Dental Specialist: 14

Candidates should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2023. Applicants can check eligibility criteria, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The SC/ST/OBC (non creamy layer)/ PWD category candidates of the State will have to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 2000 is applicable to candidates from other categories.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the application link against Medical Specialists 2022 post

Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.