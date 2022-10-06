Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key for Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination 2022. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till October 9, 2022, by paying the fee of Rs 100 per challenge.

“Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 06.10.2022 (05:00PM) to 09.10.2022 (05:00PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 05:00 PM on 09.10.2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the notification.

The Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 was held on October 1, 2022, across the country.

Steps to download SSC JHT answer key 2022

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “SSC JHT answer key 2022” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Raise objections, if any

