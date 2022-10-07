Tomorrow, October 8, will be the last date to apply online for the Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGL) 2022 to be conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website ssc.nic.in. The application correction process window will open on October 12 and 13, 2022.

The SSC CGL 2022 Tier-I (Computer-Based Examination) is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in December 2022.

The age limit varies for different posts in the range of 18-27, 18-30, 18-32 and 20-30 years. The upper age limit is relaxed for notified reserved categories.

Candidates (except women/SC/ST/PwD/ESM) will require to submit an application fee of Rs 100 while filling the form online. Online fee can be paid by candidates up to October 9.

Here’s SSC CGL recruitment 2022 notification.

Steps to apply for SSC CGL recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the registration link Login to the portal and apply for the post Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit the from

Staff Selection Commission will hold SSC CGL 2022 exam for filling up various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.