Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2021. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 16 (Sunday) in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM. The exam will be held in five zones including Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Sambalpur.

“All persons with disability (candidates) will be given 40 minutes extra in each sitting i.e., from 10.00 AM to 12.40 PM and 1.30 PM to 4.10 PM,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 405 vacancies for which the recruitment will be done through the Odisha civil service exam 2021. The OPSC OCS exam 2021 will consist of a preliminary exam (objective type-multiple-choice questions), Main exam and Personality Test/Interview.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2021 admit card link” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

