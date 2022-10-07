The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) exam 2022. Registered candidates can download the IBPS PO pre admit card from the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS Clerk Main exam 2022 will be held on October 8. The preliminary exam will be conducted for a duration of 60 minutes and will consist of 100 marks. There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests.

Here’s IBPS PO prelims exam information handout.

Steps to download IBPS PO admit card 2022:



Visit the official website ibps.in Click on the download main admit card link for CRP-PO/MTs-XII

Key in your Registration No/ Roll No and date of birth and submit

The IBPS PO prelims admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download IBPS PO pre admit card 2022.

The IBPS PO recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 6432 vacancies. The selection of the candidates will be done in three phases — Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Interview round.