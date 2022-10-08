The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) exam 2021 today. Candidates can access the result merit list at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC MTS, Havaldar exam 2021 was held in Computer Based mode from July 5 to 26 at different centres all over the country. The provisional answer keys were released on August 3 and objections were invited till August 7.

According to the result notice, a total of 69,160 candidates have qualified for PET/PST and tier 2, of whom 44,590 are MTS and 24,570 are Havaldar aspirants. Paper-II will be of descriptive type in ‘Pen and Paper’ Mode in which the candidates will be required to write a short essay or letter in English or any language.

The SSC MTS Paper-II exam 2021 will be held on November 6. The result merit list contains the roll number, category and name of the shortlisted candidates. The Commission has also released the cut-off marks for the exam in the notice given below.

Steps to download SSC MTS result 2022:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Go to “Result” tab – ‘Others’ section Click on the result link for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2021 The SSC MTS result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Marks/individual scorecards of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission on October 17 and will be available till November 6. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard.