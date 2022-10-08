The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) has released the round 4 seat allotment result. Registered candidates can check and download the JOSAA seat allotment result from the official website josaa.nic.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to confirm their admission by online reporting, fee payment, and uploading documents at the institute till October 10 upto 5.00 PM. To check their JOSAA seat allotment result, candidates would need to login at the portal using their JEE (Main) Application Number and Password.

The initiation of withdrawal of seat/exit from the seat allocation process (Round 4) is from October 8 to 11.

Direct link to JoSAA 2022 schedule.

Steps to check JOSAA seat allotment result:

Visit the official website josaa.nic.in Go to the View Seat Allotment Result Round 4 link (when available) Key in your login details and submit The seat allotment result will appear on the screen Check and download

Direct link to download Round 4 seat allotment result.