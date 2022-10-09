Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit card for the Agricultural Development Officer (ADO) exam under Advt No 14/2022. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The HPSC ADO written exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on October 16 from 10.00 AM to 12 noon.

“Candidates are directed that they may download the admit card and take black and white print of the same on A-4 size paper so that their photos and other particulars can easily be seen /verified. Candidates having small size Admit Cards with illegible photos/signatures will not be allowed to enter the Examination centre,” reads the notification.

HPSC has notified 600 ADO (Administrative Cadre) in Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana.

Steps to download HPSC ADO admit card 2022:

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on link ‘Click Here To Download The Admit Card For The Posts Of Agriculture Development Officer‘ Key in your User ID and password and submit The HPSC ADO admit card will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download Haryana ADO admit card 2022.