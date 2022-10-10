RPSC ATP recruitment 2022: Applications begin for Assistant Town Planner posts, here’s apply link
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Town Planner (ATP). Candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till November 9.
The RPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 43 vacancies for Assistant Town Planner.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 20 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.
Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (Civil)/Architecture/Planning with Post Graduate Degree in Urban/City/Regional Planning/Traffic & Transportation Planning or M.Tech. in Planning or M.Plan. (Urban/Regional/Traffic & Transport/Environment) or equivalent or Bachelor’s Degree in Planning/Architecture from a recognised Institute/University established by law in India with 2 years’ experience in the field of Town Planning.”
Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.
Here’s RPSC ATP recruitment 2022 official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 350. Applicants from EWS/BC/EBC (non creamy layer) will have to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.
Steps to apply for RPSC ATP recruitment 2022:
- Visit official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on apply link for ‘ASSISTANT TOWN PLANNER (TOWN PLANNING DEPT.) EXAM - 2022’
- Register on the SSO portal and apply for the post
- Upload documents, pay fee and submit application
- Download form and take a printout.