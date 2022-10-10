Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Town Planner (ATP). Candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till November 9.

The RPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 43 vacancies for Assistant Town Planner.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (Civil)/Architecture/Planning with Post Graduate Degree in Urban/City/Regional Planning/Traffic & Transportation Planning or M.Tech. in Planning or M.Plan. (Urban/Regional/Traffic & Transport/Environment) or equivalent or Bachelor’s Degree in Planning/Architecture from a recognised Institute/University established by law in India with 2 years’ experience in the field of Town Planning.”

Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

Here’s RPSC ATP recruitment 2022 official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay the fee of Rs 350. Applicants from EWS/BC/EBC (non creamy layer) will have to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for RPSC ATP recruitment 2022: