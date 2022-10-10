Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has declared the result of the Supervisor (under Advt No 07/2021) exam. Candidates can check the result merit list at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Supervisor exam 2022 was conducted on September 25. The answer key was released on September 28. A total of 25,415 candidates took the exam.

The PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up to 112 vacancies of Supervisors.

Steps to check PSSSB Supervisor result 2022:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Results” tab Click on Supervisor Advt No 07/2021 result link

The PSSSB Supervisor result merit list will appear on screen Check result by searching roll number

Direct link to PSSSB Supervisor result 2022.