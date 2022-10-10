Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) or CAPF Exam 2021. Eligible candidates can download the schedule from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The Personality Test/Interview is scheduled to be conducted from October 31 to November 22 at Union Public Service Commission, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. A total of 454 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round.

“The e-Summon Letters of the medically fit candidates/ Review Medically fit candidates for Interview/Personality Test will be uploaded on the Commission’s website (https://upsconline.nic.in) shortly,” reads the notification. The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Summon Letter at the time of the Interview/ Personality Test.

Direct link to the interview schedule.

Candidates are advised to bring 2 recent identical photographs and all original documents, with a copy thereof, showing date of birth, educational qualification, caste/ community certificate etc., failing which they will not be interviewed.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.