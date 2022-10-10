The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or MP Vyapam has released the admit card for the Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2022. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

The MP PAT 2022 will be conducted on October 15-16 or admissions to agricultural courses in government-run institutes. The exam will be held in two sessions on all three days: 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 to 5.00 PM.

Based on the PAT 2022 result, counselling process for admission to first-year B.Sc (Agriculture), B.Sc (Horticulture), B.Sc (Forestry) and B.Tech (Agriculture Engineering) will be conducted by the institutes.

Steps to download MP PAT admit card 2022:

Visit official website peb.mp.gov.in Go to ‘TAC - Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT): 2022’ Enter Application No (Max 13 digits), Date of Birth and SEARCH The MP PAT admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download MPPEB PAT admit card 2022.