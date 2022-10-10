Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam schedule for the posts of Forest Guard and Forester 2020. The exam timetable is available at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the calendar, the RSMSSB Forester exam 2022 will be held on November 6, 12 and 13 in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and the second shift from 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

RSMSSB has notified a total of 1,128 vacancies, out of which 1,047 are for Forest Guard and 87 for the post of Forester.

The Board will release a separate notice regarding the admit card.

Here’s RSMSSB Forester exam schedule notice.

The selection will be done on the basis of written exam and physical test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.