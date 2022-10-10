Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit card for the post of Soil Conservation Ranger 2021 today, October 10. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC Soil Conservation Ranger screening test will be held on October 15 and 16. The General Knowledge paper will be held from 1.30 to 3.30 PM on October 15, General English paper from 10.00 AM to 12 noon and Optional Subject paper from 1.30 to 3.30 PM on October 16.

A total of 7637 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the examination. Below is the list of shortlisted candidates.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 14 posts of Soil Conservation Ranger under Soil Conservation Department.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Call Letters/Admit Cards” Click on “Download e-Admission Certificate for Screening Test (OMR Based) for recruitment to the post of Soil Conservation Ranger under Soil Conservation Department,Assam (Advt. No. 05/2021 dtd. 27th April/2021)” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

