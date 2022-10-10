The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) will release the admit card for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of Fireman in Bihar Fire Services on October 12, 2022, at 12 AM. Candidates will be able to check and download their hall tickets from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The PET is scheduled to be conducted from November 8 onwards. The detailed PET schedule will be available on the candidate’s admit card.

In total, 11,901 candidates have been declared qualified for the PET round, of which 4465 are female candidates and 7436 are male candidates.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2,380 vacancies, of which, 893 vacancies are for females and 1,487 vacancies are for male candidates.

Steps to download the PET admit card

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in Go to ‘Bihar Fire Services’, click on Fireman PET Admit Card link Key in your login and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.