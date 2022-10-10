Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the interview dates for the State Engineering Services Exam 2021. Candidates can check and download the interview schedule from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the notification, the interview is scheduled to be conducted from October 17 to November 11 in two shifts — 9.00 AM and 1.00 PM.

A total of 820 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the interview round.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 283 posts of Assistant Engineer, Manager, Chief Fire Operator and others. The online application process commenced on August 13 and concluded on September 13.

Meanwhile, the exam schedule for the Medical Officer (Ayurveda) Group-B gazetted posts has also been released. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 8, 2023, for a duration of 2 hours. The exam will consist of 150 questions.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 611 vacancies.

