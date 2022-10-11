Today is the last day to apply for Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination-2023 to be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The notification is available at the official website upsc.gov.in and interested and eligible candidates can apply at upsconline.nic.in upto 6.00 PM.

The UPSC Geo-scientist prelim exam 2023 will be held on February 19, 2023, at various exam centers including — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Delhi, Mumbai, Dispur, Hyderabad, Prayagraj, Patna and others.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 285 posts including Geologist, Group A: 216, Geophysicist, Group A: 21 and Chemist, Group A: 19 in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines and Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology), Group ‘A’: 26, Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical) Group ‘A’: 1 and Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics) Group ‘A’: 2 in the Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Exam scheme

The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Exam will consist of three successive stages:- Stage-I: Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type); Stage-II: Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination (Descriptive Type); and Stage-III: Personality Test/Interview.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21-32 years on January 1, 2023. The candidate may check the age relaxation details in the notification.

Educational Qualification: Details in the notification.

Here’s UPSC Geoscientist notification 2023.

Application Fee

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs 200.

Steps to apply for UPSC Geoscientist 2023:

Visit UPSC recruitment website UPSConline.nic.in Click on the link “One-time registration (OTR)” and create a registration profile

Apply for the exam/post, fill details Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for UPSC Geoscientist exam 2023.