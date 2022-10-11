Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination-2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the regional websites of SSC.

According to the schedule, SSC Delhi Police Driver exam will be held on October 21.

The SSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2268 vacancies, of which, 1411 vacancies are for the post of Constable (Driver)-Male and 857 for Head Constable (AWO/TPO)-Male/Female in the Delhi Police.

Here’s SSC Delhi Police exam schedule 2022.

Steps to download SSC Delhi Police Driver admit card 2022: