Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the provisional selection test of the 2020 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Main exam. Candidates can check and download the list from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC AMVI Main exam was held on November 20, 2021 for candidates who cleared the preliminary exam. The result was declared on March 22. The list document contains the category-wise roll number and name of the selected candidates.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 240 vacancies for the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector.

Here’s MPSC AMVI Mains result 2021 notice.

Steps to apply for MPSC AMVI Mains result 2022:

Visit official website mpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Candidates Information’ – ‘Results’ – ‘Results of Exams/recruitments’ Click on the link for Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Main Examination 2020 The MPSC AMVI selection test will appear on screen

Download and check.

Here’s direct link to MPSC AMVI Main 2020 merit list.