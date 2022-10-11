Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the first answer key of the Maharashtra Group-C Services Main Examination 2021 Paper 2- Industry Inspector. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Group C Main Paper exam 2021 was held on September 15. Candidates can raise objection, if any to the answer key by October 15. Details are given in the answer key document.

Steps to download MPSC Group C answer key 2022:

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Candidate Information’ — ‘Answer Key of examination’ Click on the answer key link for Group C Mains 2021 Paper 2 The MPSC Group C Mains answer key will appear on the screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to MPSC Group C Mains answer key 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 900 posts in different state government departments in the Group-C category under Advt. No. 269/2021. The MPSC Group C Main exam 2021 Paper 1 was held on August 6 and the answer key released on