Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has started the online registration process for the Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary Level) 2022. Candidates can apply for the examination at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till November 11.

The RSMSSB CET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted by the board on February 18, 19, 25 and 26, 2023.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s RSMSSB CET 12th level notification 2022.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 450, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to candidates from BC/EBC (non-creamy layer), EWS category candidates. Applicants from SC/ST will have to pay the fee of Rs 250.

Steps to apply for RSMSSB CET 12th level 2022: