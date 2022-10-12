The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the admit card for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of Fireman in Bihar Fire Services. Candidates will be able to check and download their hall tickets from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The CSBC Fireman PET is scheduled to be conducted from November 8 onwards. The detailed PET schedule will be available on the candidate’s admit card.

In total, 11,901 candidates have been declared qualified for the PET round, of which 4465 are female candidates and 7436 are male candidates.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2,380 vacancies, of which, 893 vacancies are for females and 1,487 vacancies are for male candidates.

Steps to download CSBC Fireman admit card 2022:



Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in Go to “Bihar Fire Services” tab Click on the download admit card link Key in your registration ID/ mobile number and date of birth and submit

The CSBC Fireman admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download CSBC Fireman PET admit card 2022.