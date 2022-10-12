Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will close the online registration window today for the Assistant Persecution Officer (APO) Main Examination 2022. Candidates can fill up the form on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

Applicants are directed to send a copy of the completely filled form along with the attached documents to the Commission’s office by October 19 upto 5.00 PM.

A total of 1079 candidates have been declared qualified for the UPPSC APO Main examination. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 69 vacancies of Assistant Persecution Officer.

Steps to apply for UPPSC APO Main 2022: