Airports Authority of India (AAI) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant. Candidates can apply for the vacancies at www.aai.aero till November 10.

The tentative dates of the online examination will be announced later.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 47 vacancies, of which 9 vacancies are for the post of Senior Assistant (Electronics) NE-6, 6 for Senior Assistant (Accounts) NE-6, and 32 for Junior Assistant (Fire Service) NE-4.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 30 years as on September 30, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

Senior Assistant (Electronics): Diploma in Electronics/Telecommunication//Radio Engineering from a Recognized/Deemed Board/University recognized by Govt. of India. Two years relevant experience in the concerned discipline

Senior Assistant (Accounts): Graduate preferably B. Com with computer training course of 3 to 6 months. Two years’ relevant experience in the concerned discipline

Junior Assistant (Fire Service): 10th Pass + 3 years approved regular Diploma in Mechanical/ Automobile/ Fire with minimum 50 % marks from a Recognized/Deemed Board/University recognized by Govt. of India or 12th Pass (Regular Study) with 50 % marks.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General and OBC Category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1,000. No application fee is required to be paid by Female/SC/ST/PWD/ExServiceman/Dependent of Ex-Serviceman killed in action/EWS candidates/apprentices completing 1 year of apprenticeship training in AAI.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website www.aai.aero On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab Click on the registration link against “Recruitment of various posts in AAI, Eastern Region under Advt. No.ER/01/2022.” Register and login to apply Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.