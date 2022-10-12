Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the skill test schedule for the post of Junior Secretariat Assistant (LDC), Post Code-44/21, MCD. As per the notification, the skill test is scheduled to be conducted from November 5 to December 4, 2022, in three shifts — 9.00 AM to 9.30 AM, 11.30 AM to 12.00 noon, and 1.30 PM to 2.00 PM.

The test will be held at Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, Bhai Parmanand DSEU Shakarpur Campus-II near Nirman Vihar Metro Station, Shakarpur, Delhi-110092.

Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

“Ability to type at a speed of not less than 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi on Computer,” reads the notification.

The applicants will be able to download their e-admit cards from October 31st to November 4, 2022. The name of examination centre, date and time shall be mentioned in the e-admit card.

Direct link to JSA skill test schedule.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 278 posts of Junior Secretariat Assistant under Advt 02/2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.