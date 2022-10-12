Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has extended the online application deadline for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM 2023). Eligible candidates can now apply for the examination on the official website jam.iitg.ac.in till October 14.

The JAM 2023 examination will be conducted on February 12 in two sessions as a Computer Based Test (CBT). The result is scheduled to be announced on March 22, 2023.

JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in seven different subjects: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH). JAM 2023 scores are likely to be used by around 30 CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET for over 2300 seats.

Steps to apply for IIT JAM 2023:

Visit the official website jam.iitg.ac.in Click on “JAM 2023 Application Portal” Register and login to apply Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for IIT JAM 2023.