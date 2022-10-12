MPHJS Main 2021 admit card released; here’s download link
Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mphc.gov.in.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has released the admit card for the Main written examination of MPHJS (District Judge-Entry Level). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mphc.gov.in.
The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 15 and 16, 2022, in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.
Steps to download the admit card
- Visit the official website mphc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Recruitment / Result” link
- Click on “Admit Card for Main Written Exam of M.P.H.J.S.(District Judge- Entry Level)Direct Recruitment from Bar,Exam-2021”
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download the admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.