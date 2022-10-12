Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the examination schedule for the post of Branch Officer/ Estate Manager. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 6, 2022, from 12.00 noon to 3.00 PM at Indore.

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from October 31 onwards from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 11 Branch Officer/ Estate Manager posts.

Direct link to the exam schedule.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website mppsc.nic.in Click on BO/EM 2021 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.