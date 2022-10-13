National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website aiapget.nta.nic.in.

The AIAPGET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 15 in two shifts — Shift 1 (Ayurveda) from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and Shift 2 (Homoeopathy, Siddha and Unani) from 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

AIAPGET 2022 is held for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2022-23. The examination will be conducted by NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on behalf of Ministry of AYUSH with the approval of the Ministry of Education.

The candidates can download their admit card using their Application No. and Date of Birth. Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card in good condition for future reference.

Steps to download AIAPGET admit card 2022:

Visit official website aiapget.nta.nic.in Go to ‘Download Admit Card’ Enter Application No, Date of Birth, Security Pin and submit The AIAPGET admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download NTA AIAPGET 2022 admit card.