Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the first answer key for the 2022 Group B Subordinate Services (Non-Gazetted) Prelim Exam 2022. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Group B prelim exam 2022 was held on October 8 at 37 district centers across Maharashtra. Qualified candidates will be eligible to appear for the Main exam.

The MPSC Combined answer keys have been released for all sets: Set A, B, C, D. Candidates can raise objections, if any, to the answer key till October 17. A panel will examine the objections and a final answer key will be prepared.

Steps to download MPSC Group B answer key 2022:

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Candidates Information’ – Answer Keys Click on the PDF button for Group B Combine Preliminary Examination 2022 The MPSC Group B answer key will appear on the screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to MPSC Group B answer key 2022.

The recruitment drive for Group B Services is being conducted to fill 800 vacancies of which 42 vacancies are for the General Administrative Department, 77 for the Finance Department, 603 for the Home Department and 78 for the Revenue and Forest Department.