The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the final merit list for Maharashtra State/All India candidates on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. The MHT CET 2022 provisional merit list was released on October 7 and objections were invited till October 10.

The MHT CET final merit list as well as Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round is now out. The online submission and confirmation of the Option Form of CAP Round 1 will be done between October 13 and 15.

The MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on October 18. The seat acceptance fee shall be Rs 1000 for all candidates. A candidate who has been allotted a seat shall download the “Provisional Seat Allotment Letter”.

The MHT CET counselling is being conducted for admission to BE/ BTech programmes 2022-23.

Steps to check MHT CET final merit list:

Visit the official website fe2022.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on ‘Check final merit list status’ link Enter Application ID and Date of Birth to View Your Final Merit Status The MHT CET final merit list status will appear on the screen Check the list and download.

