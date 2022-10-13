Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the posts falling under Group-I Services. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.ap.gov.in till November 2, 2022.

The Preliminary Exam (Objective type ) is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on December 18, 2022, and the Written Examination (Mains) (descriptive) is tentatively scheduled to be held in the 2nd half of March 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 92 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 18 years and the upper age limit is 42 years as on July 1, 2022, whereas the age limit for Deputy Supdt. of Police (Civil) Cat-2 in A.P. Police Service is 21 years to 30 years, 21 years to 28 years for Divisional /District Fire Officers in State Disaster Response & Fire Services and 18 years to 30 years for Deputy Supdt. of Jails (MEN) in A.P. Jail Service..

Educational Qualification: Must hold the Bachelor’s Degree of any University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, Provincial Act or a State Act or the Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission or an equivalent qualification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants from unreserved category must pay Rs 250 towards the application processing fee and Rs 120 towards the examination fee. However, the reserved category candidates are exempted from payment of 11 examination fee Rs 120 only.

Steps to apply for Group 1 vacancies

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in Go to One Time Profile Registration and click on the registration link Register and create profile and then apply for the post Fill application form, upload documents, pay the fee Submit the application and download a copy

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.