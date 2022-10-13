IIT Kanpur has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website iitk.ac.in till November 9, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 119 Junior Assistant posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 30 years as on November 9, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree with knowledge of computer applications. Bachelor’s degree with minimum 50% marks and 02 years of relevant experience in handling Establishment matters/ R&D/ Legal/ Purchase and Import/ Accounts/ Audit/Hospitality, etc is desired.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants belong to OBC/EWS/GEN shall be required to pay the application fee of Rs 700. Candidates from SC/ ST/PwD category and the female candidates are not required to pay the application fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the recruitment page at www.iitk.ac.in Click on the registration link Login and proceed with the application process Fill up the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.