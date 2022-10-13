The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has announced the final result of PG Assistant, Computer Instructor exams 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website trb.tn.nic.in.

The TN TRB PG Assistant exams 2022 were held in computer-based test mode from February 12 to 20. Shortlisted candidates were called for Certificate Verification from September 2-4.

“As notified, eligible candidates have been provisionally selected for the post of PG Assistant for BOTANY, ZOOLOGY, HISTORY, GEOGRAPHY, COMPUTER SCIENCE, POLITICAL SCIENCE, HOME SCIENCE AND PHYSICAL EDUCATION SUBJECTS based on their Written Examination marks, based on the certificates/documents submitted by the eligible candidates at the time of Certificate Verification duly following Merit-Cum-Communal Rotation and as per rules in vogue,” the result notice said.

TRB further said the appointment orders for the provisionally selected candidates will be issued separately by the user Departments concerned after satisfying all conditions for appointment.

Steps to check TRB PG Assistant final result 2022:

Visit official website trb.tn.nic.in Click on the link for ‘LIST OF PROVISIONALLY SELECTED CANDIDATES’ for PG Assistant Now click on the Result link – select subject The TRB PG Assistant final merit list will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct link to TNTRB PG Assistant merit list 2022.

The TRB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2,207 vacancies, including 247 backlog ones, in the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Educational Service. It includes 1,877 PG Assistant posts, 39 Physical Director Grade I posts and 44 Computer Instructor Grade I (Post Graduate cadre) posts.