Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the result of the Junior Assistant cum Computer Assistant exam 2022. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

A total of 11,574 candidates have been shortlisted for the Main examination, out of 2,11,341 candidates appeared for the Screening Test. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 670 posts of Junior Assistant – cum – Computer Assistant in Revenue Department (Group IV Services) under Notification No: 23/2021.

“The date of the Main Examination (Computer Based Test) will be announced separately. The district-wise lists of qualified candidates and the marks of the total appeared candidates are available in the Commission’s website https://psc.ap.gov.in,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in Click on “Results for Screening Test - Junior Assistant Cum Computer Assistant In A.P. Revenue Department (Group IV) - Notification No.23/2021 - (Published on 12/10/2022)” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.