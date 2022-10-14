Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Inspector of Fisheries in Tamil Nadu Fisheries Subordinate Service. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tnpsc.gov.in till November 12. The applicants will be able to make changes to their forms from November 17 to 19, 2022.

The last date upto which the applicants are permitted to upload/ re-upload the documents is January 27, 2023. The examination (Computer Based Test) was conducted on February 8, 2023, in two shifts— Paper I from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and Paper II from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The exam result will be announced on April 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates from unreserved categories should not have completed or will complete the age of 32 years as on July 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Must possess a degree of Bachelor of Fisheries Science awarded by the Tamil Nadu Fisheries University or any other University or Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Fee

The applicants are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 150 and the exam fee of Rs 150.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Register and create login ID and Password Login and proceed with the application process Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

Selection will be made in two successive stages i.e., (i) Examination (Computer Based Test Method) and (ii) Oral Test in the shape of an interview. The final selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the applicants at the CBT examination and oral test taken together subject to the rule of reservation of appointments.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.