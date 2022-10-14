Today is the last day to apply online for the Combined Statistical Subordinate Services Exam 2022 to be conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tnpsc.gov.in. The applicants will be able to make changes to their forms from October 19-21.

The TNPSC Statistics exam 2022 will be conducted on January 29, 2023, in two shifts: 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 to 5.00 PM.

The TNPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up 217 vacancies including 211 Assistant Statistical Investigators, 5 Computors and 1 Statistical Compiler.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-32 years as on July 1, 2022. There is no upper age limit for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification:

Statistical Compiler: Degree in Statistics.

Computor: A Degree in Statistics or Degree in Bio-Statistics.

Assistant Statistical Investigator: Degree in Statistics or Degree in Mathematics /Computer Science / Economics/ Computer Applications with Statistics as an ancillary /allied Subject Or Any degree with post graduate degree in Operations Research / Econometrics / Mathematical Economics.

Here’s TNPSC Statistics exam 2022 notification.

Selection process

The selection will be made in a single stage, based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination subject to the rule of reservation of appointments.

Fee

The applicants are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 150 and the exam fee of Rs 100.

Steps to apply for TNPSC Statistics exam 2022:

Visit the TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in Register and create login ID and Password Now click on “Apply Online” Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for TNPSC Statistics recruitment 2022.