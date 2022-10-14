National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for Delhi University Entrance Test 2022 for admission to postgraduate courses in DU for the academic year 2022-23. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in.

NTA will conduct the DUET PG 2022 exams on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21. The Test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The exam city slip has already been released.

The DUET exams will be held in Shift 1: 8.00 to 10.00 AM, Shift 2: 12.30 to 2.30 PM, and Shift 3: 5.00 to 7.00 PM.

Here’s NTA DUET PG 2022 exam timetable.

Steps to download DUET PG admit card 2022:

Visit official website ntaexam2022.cbtexam.in Enter Application No, Date of Birth and submit The DUET PG admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download DUET PG admit card 2022.