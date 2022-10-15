The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will close the online registration window today for CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) November 2022 exams. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website www.icsi.edu.

The CSEET November 2022 session is scheduled to be conducted on November 12.

Students who have passed or appearing in the Senior Secondary (10+2) exam or equivalent are eligible to appear for the test. Foundation passed of ICSI/Final passed of ICAI/Final passed of ICMAI/Graduates (having 50% marks)/Post Graduates are eligible to apply.

Here’s ICSI CSEET official notice.

Steps to apply for ICSI CSEET November 2022

Visit the official website icsi.edu On the homepage, click on “CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET)” Click on “For Registration click here” under CSEET November 2022 session Upload documents, pay fee and submit the form Download the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply.