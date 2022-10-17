Central Bank of India recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 110 posts at centralbankofindia.co.in
Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website centralbankofindia.co.in.
Central Bank of India will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Officers in specialist category- 2022-23 – Residual Vacancy in various streams. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website centralbankofindia.co.in.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 110 vacancies.
Vacancy Details
|Category
|Scale
|Vacancy
|IT
|V
|01
|Economist
|V
|01
|Data Scientist
|IV
|01
|Risk Manager
|III
|03
|IT SOC Analyst
|III
|01
|IT Security Analyst
|III
|01
|Technical Officer(Credit)
|III
|15
|Credit Officer
|III
|06
|Data Engineer
|III
|09
|IT
|III
|11
|Risk Manager
|II
|18
|Law Officer
|II
|05
|IT
|II
|21
|Security
|II
|02
|Financial Analyst
|II
|08
|Credit officers
|II
|02
|Economist
|II
|02
|Security
|I
|03
|Total
|110
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, payscale and other details available in the notification below:
Application Fee
The application fee for candidates from SC/ST/PWBD category is Rs 175+GST, whereas Rs 850+GST is applicable to all other categories.
Steps to apply for the vacancies
- Visit the official website centralbankofindia.co.in
- On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment” tab
- Click on Apply Online under Recruitment of Officers in specialist category- 2022-23 – Residual Vacancy in various streams
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee
- Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
Selection will be through personal interview. Merely satisfying the eligibility norms does not entitle a candidate to be called for Test or Interview. The applications of eligible candidates will be arranged on the basis of educational qualification and total experience and candidates to extent of 8 times the number of vacancies in the respective categories will be shortlisted for the interview.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.