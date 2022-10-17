Airports Authority of India (AAI) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at www.aai.aero till November 14, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 vacancies, of which 6 vacancies are for the post of Senior Assistant (Official Language), 7 for Junior Assistant (Human Resource), 4 for Senior Assistant (Operations), 3 for Senior Assistant (Electronics), 12 for Senior Assistant ( Finance), and 23 for Junior Assistant (Fire Services).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 to 30 years as on September 30, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

Senior Assistant (Official Language): Masters in Hindi with English as a subject at Graduation level or Masters in English with Hindi as a subject at Graduation level.

Junior Assistant (Human Resource): Graduate + 30/25 W.P.M. English/ Hindi Typing speed.

Senior Assistant (Operations): Graduate with possession of Light Motor Vehicle licence valid as on 30.09.2022. Diploma in Management will be preferred.

Senior Assistant (Electronics): Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Radio Engineering.

Senior Assistant ( Finance): Graduate preferably B.Com with Computer training course of 3 to 6 months.

Junior Assistant (Fire Services): 10+3 years’ approved regular Diploma in Mechanical/Automobile/Fire with minimum 50% marks or 12th Pass (Regular Study) with 50% marks

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000. No application fee is required to be paid by Female/SC/ST/PWD/ExServiceman/Apprentices who have completed Apprenticeship training in AAI.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website www.aai.aero On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab Click on the registration link against “DIRECT RECRUITMENT OF NON EXECUTIVES IN VARIOUS DISCIPLINES UNDER AAI, WESTERN REGION” Register and login to apply Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.