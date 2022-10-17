Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the answer key for the Agriculture Services Main Examination 2021—Paper I and Paper II. Candidates can download the answer key from the Commission’s official website mpsc.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections against the released answer key till October 19, 2022. The exam was conducted on October 1, 2022.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Candidates Information’ – Answer Keys Click on “Advt No 67/2022 - Maharashtra Agriculture Services Main Examination 2021 - First Answer Key - Paper I and Paper II” The answer key will appear on the screen Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference

