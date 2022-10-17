Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited has invited online applications for recruitment to various Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mhrdnats.gov.in till November 7, 2022.

The list of shortlisted candidates will be released on November 14, 2022. The document verification of the shortlisted candidates will be done from November 21 to 23 (11.00 AM to 4.00 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 400 vacancies, of which 325 vacancies are for the Graduate Apprentices and 75 for Technical (Diploma) Apprentices.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should not be less than the age of 18 years of age.

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have BE/ BTech degree/ diploma certificate or provisional BE/ BTech Degree/ diploma certificate in applicable branches.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Process

Visit the official website mhrdnats.gov.in Enroll yourself and login to the portal Fill up the application form and upload the resume Choose establishment name Type “Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited” and search Click apply Click apply again

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.