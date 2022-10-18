The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will soon release the provisional allotment of CAP round-I. Once released, candidates will be able to download their seat allotment results from the official website fe2022.mahacet.org.

Eligible candidates will have to accept the offered seat by logging in between October 19 and October 21 (3.00 PM). After accepting the seat, candidates will have to report to the allotted institute and confirm the admission by submitting the required documents and payment of the fee after CAP round I.

Candidates can check the complete schedule here.

The provisional vacant seats for CAP round-II will be displayed on October 22, 2022. Online submission and confirmation of option form of CAP round-II through candidate’s login by the candidate will be done between October 23 to 26.

The provisional allotment of CAP round-II will be displayed on October 28, 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.