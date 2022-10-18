Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam schedule for the post of School Lecturer (Sanskrit Education Department) 2022. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted from November 15 to 17 in two shifts— 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM and 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The exam will be held in Ajmer, Jaipur, and Jodhpur district headquarters.

Eligible candidates can download the schedule from the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to to fill up a total of 102 vacancies.

Meanwhile, the applications for the post of Assistant Town Planner is underway. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till November 9.

The RPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 43 vacancies for Assistant Town Planner.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (Civil)/Architecture/Planning with Post Graduate Degree in Urban/City/Regional Planning/Traffic & Transportation Planning or M.Tech. in Planning or M.Plan. (Urban/Regional/Traffic & Transport/Environment) or equivalent or Bachelor’s Degree in Planning/Architecture from a recognised Institute/University established by law in India with 2 years’ experience in the field of Town Planning.”

Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

Here’s RPSC ATP recruitment 2022 official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on apply link for ‘ASSISTANT TOWN PLANNER (TOWN PLANNING DEPT.) EXAM - 2022’

Register on the SSO portal and apply for the post Upload documents, pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.