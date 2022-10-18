Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Librarian, TGT and Assistant Teacher (Nursery) and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in from October 19 onwards.

The last date to apply for the posts is November 18, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 632 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Librarian: 100

Assistant Teacher (Nursery): 04

Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science): 106

Domestic Science Teacher: 201

Physical Education Teacher: 221

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Applicants should not be more than the age of 30 years as on

Educational Qualification:

Librarian: Degree from a recognized University or Equivalent. Bachelors Degree or Equivalent Diploma in Library Science or a recognized University/Institute or Equivalent. Experience of two years in Library/computerization of a Library.

Assistant Teacher (Nursery): Senior Secondary School (Class Twelve) certificate or Intermediate or its equivalent with at least 45% marks from a recognized Board/University. Diploma/Certificate in Nursery Teacher Education programme of a duration of not less than two years or B.Ed. (Nursery) from a recognized Institute.

Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science): Bachelors degree in computer application (BCA) from a recognized university or B.E/B.Tech (Computer Science/Information Technology) from a recognized university

Domestic Science Teacher: Bachelor’s degree in Domestic Science/Home Science from a recognized University/Institute and bachelor’s in Education with Domestic Science/Home Science as a Teaching subject.

Physical Education Teacher: Graduate with Bachelor’s of Physical Education (B.P.Ed) or its equivalent.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwD (Person with Disability) and Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying the application fees.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.