Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the final answer key of the JEN (Agriculture) 2022, Librarian Grade-III 2022 and Jr.Instructor (WC&S) 2018 exams. Candidates can check and download the final answer key from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The JEN Agriculture 2022 and Junior Instructor (WC&S) 2018 exam was conducted on September 10 and Librarian Grade III 2022 (Paper I and Paper II) will be held on September 11.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 189 vacancies of JE in the Agriculture department and 460 Librarian posts in the Rajasthan Education Department.

Steps to download the final answer key

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “News Notifications” Click on the answer key link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Junior Instructor (WC&S) 2018 final answer key.

Direct link to JEN Agriculture 2022 final answer key.

Direct link to Librarian Grade III 2022 (Paper I) final answer key.

Direct link to Librarian Grade III 2022 (Paper II) final answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.