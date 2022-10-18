The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the provisional seat allotment result of CAP round-I. Candidates can check and their seat allotment results from the official website fe2022.mahacet.org.

Candidates will have to accept the offered seat by logging in between October 19 and October 21 (3.00 PM). After accepting the seat, candidates will have to report to the allotted institute and confirm the admission by submitting the required documents and payment of the fee after CAP round I.

Here’s cmplete MHT CET counselling 2022 schedule here.

Steps to check MHT CET round 1 result 2022:

Visit the official website fe2022.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on ‘Check Provisional Allotment status’ link Enter Application ID and Date of Birth to View Your Final Merit Status The MHT CET cap round 1 allotment status will appear on the screen

Check and download.

Here’s direct link to check MHT CET cap round 1 result.

The provisional vacant seats for CAP round-II will be displayed on October 22, 2022. Online submission and confirmation of option form of CAP round-II through candidate’s login by the candidate will be done between October 23 to 26.

The provisional allotment of CAP round-II will be displayed on October 28, 2022.