Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the exam schedule for the Engineering Services Preliminary Exam 2023. Candidates can check the exam timetable at the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC ESE prelims 2023 will be held on February 19 (Sunday), 2023. The exam will be in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 to 5.00 PM. The admit cards will be released three weeks before the date of exam.

Recruitment on the results of this examination will be made to the Services/Posts under the following categories: Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. UPSC has notified a total of 327 vacancies which will be filled through the exam.

Here’s direct link to UPSC ESE exam schedule 2023.